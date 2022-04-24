Analysts Set Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) PT at €90.40

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €90.40 ($97.20).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($92.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($109.68) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR:DAI remained flat at $€62.96 ($67.70) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,425,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 52 week low of €60.10 ($64.62) and a 52 week high of €91.63 ($98.53). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.