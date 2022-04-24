Analysts Set Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Target Price at $51.00

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($65.59) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 81,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,261. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes (Get Rating)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.