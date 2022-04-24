Analysts Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) PT at $98.69

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GXO traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.34. 914,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.77.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,106,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

