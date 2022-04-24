Analysts Set Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on INFI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 862,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,302. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,436.06% and a negative return on equity of 122.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.