Analysts Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Target Price at $10.41

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.41.

Several research analysts have commented on IQ shares. HSBC lowered their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Boston Partners bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

