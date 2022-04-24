Analysts Set Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Target Price at C$210.33

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$210.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KXS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$138.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$155.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$172.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,562.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$130.88 and a 12-month high of C$229.98.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.85 million. Analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

