Analysts Set Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Price Target at $13.32

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

LILM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at $5,159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Lilium by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,255,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,779,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LILM stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. 680,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,946. Lilium has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

