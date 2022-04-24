Analysts Set Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Price Target at $13.32

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

LILM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at $5,159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Lilium by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,255,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,779,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LILM stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. 680,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,946. Lilium has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

About Lilium (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.