Analysts Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Target Price at €778.08

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €778.08 ($836.65).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($838.71) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($903.23) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($860.22) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($731.18) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($839.78) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of EPA MC traded down €13.80 ($14.84) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €639.60 ($687.74). 439,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($280.16). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €636.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €675.28.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

