Analysts Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT at $21.86

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.86.

MYTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. 190,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,317. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 841,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,949 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

