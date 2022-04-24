Analysts Set Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) PT at $1,716.67

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,716.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OCDGF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.77) to GBX 1,650 ($21.47) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($25.89) to GBX 1,800 ($23.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

OCDGF opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

