Analyzing Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI)

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chefs’ Warehouse and United Natural Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chefs’ Warehouse 0 0 3 0 3.00 United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Volatility & Risk

Chefs’ Warehouse has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and United Natural Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chefs’ Warehouse $1.75 billion 0.79 -$4.92 million ($0.15) -239.38 United Natural Foods $26.95 billion 0.10 $149.00 million $3.82 11.76

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Chefs’ Warehouse. Chefs’ Warehouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Natural Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chefs’ Warehouse -0.28% -0.60% -0.20% United Natural Foods 0.84% 16.92% 3.34%

Summary

United Natural Foods beats Chefs’ Warehouse on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chefs’ Warehouse (Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. The company serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. It markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. It also provides Woodstock brand imports, roasts, packages, and distributes nuts, dried fruits, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items, and confections. In addition, the company is involved in importing, roasting, packaging, and distributing nuts, dried fruits, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items, and confections. Further, it offers Blue Marble Brands products through wholesale segment, third-party distributors, and directly to retailers; and Field Day brand products primarily to customers through its independent channel. Additionally, the company provides general merchandise, home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products, as well as private label products through a network of 74 Cub Foods and Shoppers retail grocery stores; professional services, such as retail store support, advertising, couponing, e-commerce, consumer convenience services, store design, equipment sourcing, electronic payments processing, network and data hosting solutions, and administrative back-office solutions; and marketing services comprising consumer and trade marketing programs, as well as programs to support suppliers in understanding its markets. The company serves chains, independent retailers, and supernatural chains, as well as foodservice, e-commerce, conventional military business, and other sales customers. United Natural Foods, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

