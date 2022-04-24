Analyzing SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) & Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies -0.32% -1.25% -0.71% Bread Financial 19.75% 43.42% 4.07%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and Bread Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bread Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Bread Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.70 million 0.35 -$130,000.00 ($0.03) -95.67 Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.85 $801.00 million $16.02 3.47

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies. SilverSun Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bread Financial beats SilverSun Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Bread Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

