Anyswap (ANY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $166,531.00

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $11.17 or 0.00028569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $208.24 million and $166,531.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.90 or 0.07313158 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

