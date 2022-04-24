Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,383 shares during the period. AON makes up 3.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of AON worth $315,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,637,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AON by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,295,000 after purchasing an additional 269,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,791 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON traded down $11.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,019. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

