Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,123 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,903,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,843,055. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $132.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.