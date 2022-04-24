Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,690 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $66,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $85.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,591,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,761,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

