Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,517 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.76. 3,451,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,438. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $82.47.

