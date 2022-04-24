Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 44,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,189,000 after acquiring an additional 102,889 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.25. 9,334,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,468,913. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,622 shares of company stock valued at $79,418,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

