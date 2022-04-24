Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $90,515,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,371,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.53. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

