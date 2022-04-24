Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

SCHE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,584. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

