Armor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $21.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,513. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.46 and its 200 day moving average is $261.11. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

