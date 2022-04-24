Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,207.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,566,000 after purchasing an additional 187,145 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,931,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,748,000.

NYSEARCA LIT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.26. 710,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,464. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

