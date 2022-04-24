Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 498 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. 6,483,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,333. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

