Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $203,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,802,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 431,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $13,766,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $42.66. 578,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,052. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.