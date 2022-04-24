Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.03. 971,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,911. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.84.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.59.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

