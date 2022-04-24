Arweave Price Reaches $27.28 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $911.15 million and $34.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $27.28 or 0.00069395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000194 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

