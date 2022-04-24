ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 1.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,844,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.00.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $12.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $607.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,065. The business’s 50 day moving average is $639.05 and its 200-day moving average is $720.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a one year low of $558.77 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $248.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

