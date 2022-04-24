Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Purchases $135,600.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $14,350.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $57,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $133,750.00.

Shares of AC opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.19. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

