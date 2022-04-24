Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Astra Space stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Astra Space has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Astra Space will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,105,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,061,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

