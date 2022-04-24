AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a £115 ($149.62) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a £105 ($136.61) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($149.62) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.11) to £120 ($156.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £115 ($149.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($123.60) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £104.36 ($135.78).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at £102.80 ($133.75) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,392 ($96.17) and a fifty-two week high of £110 ($143.12). The stock has a market cap of £159.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,685.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,679.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,007.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 145.30 ($1.89) dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.