Atlas Private Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

