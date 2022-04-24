Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.35. Autodesk reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $9.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $7.82 on Friday, reaching $187.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,393. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.