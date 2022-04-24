Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,713,000 after buying an additional 76,706 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,760,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $186.29 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Griffin Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.