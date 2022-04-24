Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.12. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $110.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 140,146 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $4,243,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

