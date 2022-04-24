Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.96 Million

Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) will post $197.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.10 million and the highest is $199.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $153.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $856.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $848.88 million to $860.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 890,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.56. Avalara has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 86.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.