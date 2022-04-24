Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $245.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $164.00.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.33.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $298.07 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.61.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.62. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

