B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTO. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.64.

BTO opened at C$5.70 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.53.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Roger Richer purchased 58,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.78 per share, with a total value of C$340,898.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 408,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,363,910.18. Also, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 505,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,184.58. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,660 shares of company stock worth $2,865,624.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

