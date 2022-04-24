Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.47.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Argus lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th.
In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 50,409,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,659,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $302.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.
Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
