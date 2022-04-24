Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Argus lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 493,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 78,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 50,409,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,659,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $302.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

