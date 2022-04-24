Barber Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.45.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $12.53 on Friday, hitting $206.65. 2,144,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,152. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.25. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

