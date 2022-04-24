Barber Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,613. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.22 and its 200-day moving average is $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

