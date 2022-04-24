Barber Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,296 shares during the period. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF accounts for 0.8% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PLW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $37.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

