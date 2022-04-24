Barber Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up about 1.2% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,501,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 228,154 shares during the period.

IPAC stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $57.05. 77,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,201. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $70.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96.

