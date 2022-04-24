Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.14. The stock had a trading volume of 767,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,765. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06.

