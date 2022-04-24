Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 195,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,216,000 after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $16.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $520.94. 3,453,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $503.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $490.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

