Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $803,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.75.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $20.38 on Friday, reaching $707.77. 483,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,070. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $689.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

