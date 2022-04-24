Barber Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 748.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,451,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,038. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

