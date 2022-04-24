Barber Financial Group Inc. Invests $85.51 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,021,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 10.3% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.22. 3,019,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,813. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.