Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 58,041 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 228,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $1,313,379.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,731,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,986,403 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. 8,611,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408,990. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

