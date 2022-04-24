Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,473 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 56,193,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,194,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

