Barclays (LON:BARC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.38) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.21) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.38) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.47) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.18) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 239.50 ($3.12).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 146.70 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 184.38. The company has a market cap of £24.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.01. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.82) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

